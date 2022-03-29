Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.00 Million

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $233.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.70 million and the lowest is $225.70 million. LivaNova reported sales of $247.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of LIVN opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

