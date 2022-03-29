Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.26). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($1.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

