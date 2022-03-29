Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Announce $2.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.36. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $332.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.