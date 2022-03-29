Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. U.S. Physical Therapy also posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

USPH opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

