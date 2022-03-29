Brokerages Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will post $309.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.10 million. Utz Brands posted sales of $269.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,565 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after buying an additional 1,186,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $9,954,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,430,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after buying an additional 459,316 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

About Utz Brands (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.