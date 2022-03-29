Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.36 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $137.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

