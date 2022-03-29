Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will announce $197.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $153.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $856.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.90 million to $860.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Avalara stock opened at $98.58 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $108,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

