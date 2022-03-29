Brokerages Expect First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). First Wave BioPharma reported earnings of ($3.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Wave BioPharma.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FWBI shares. Maxim Group cut First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.64. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, specializes in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. The company is advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with various clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies, known as niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.