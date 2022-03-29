Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.94. MSA Safety posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSA. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 284.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.43. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $127.20 and a 1 year high of $172.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

