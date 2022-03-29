Brokers Set Expectations for Endeavour Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

EXK stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.53 million, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

