BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.03

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.03 and traded as low as $26.77. BRP Group shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 255,071 shares traded.

BRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 over the last three months. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

