Bunge (NYSE:BG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.30 and last traded at $106.82. 69,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,130,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Get Bunge alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after buying an additional 164,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.