Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

NYSE BURL opened at $187.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

