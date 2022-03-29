Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,484 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $161,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,096,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $368,854,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,624,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.61 and a 200-day moving average of $310.80. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

