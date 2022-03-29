Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of CLMT stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
