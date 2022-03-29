Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 568,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.