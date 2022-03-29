Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.11

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.11 and traded as low as $83.69. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $84.37, with a volume of 8,311 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market cap of $590.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

