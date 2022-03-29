Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Target Price to $60.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 190.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCNNF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

