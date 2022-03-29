Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 29500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)
Read More
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.