Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading Down 7.1%

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 204,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 35,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Capital A Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIABF)

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

