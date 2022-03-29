CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
