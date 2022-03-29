CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPAMF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.