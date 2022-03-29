Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

CARA opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.