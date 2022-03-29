CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,731 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of CareTrust REIT worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

