CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.90. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.