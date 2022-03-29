Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Cavco Industries worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cavco Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $250.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.46 and a 12 month high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $2.30. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $431.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.