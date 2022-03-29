Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

CBOE stock opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.95.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

