CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.