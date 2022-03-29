Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Celsius worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 240.13 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

