Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 119.33 ($1.56).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 91.32 ($1.20) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.57. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($33,049.52).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

