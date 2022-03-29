CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.57

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 86288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

