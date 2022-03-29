Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share by the mining company on Monday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 236.27 ($3.10) on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 386 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £415.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.19.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

CAML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.86) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.