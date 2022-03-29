Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in March

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 83,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVCY shares. StockNews.com lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,312,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 745.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCY stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

