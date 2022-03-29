Centric Cash (CNS) 1-Day Volume Hits $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

