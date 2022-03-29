Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28.
Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CQE)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.