Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $1,902,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,000 shares of company stock worth $9,787,530. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Certara in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 280.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

