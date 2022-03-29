ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of ChampionX worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,092 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $26,060,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,890,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.07. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

