Chardan Capital Trims Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Target Price to $4.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

OCGN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 4.65. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $216,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 565,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 1,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ocugen by 227.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

