Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHEK shares. Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap (Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.