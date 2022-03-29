Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHEK shares. Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.
About Check-Cap (Get Rating)
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
