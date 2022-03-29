Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Up 54.0% in March

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.02. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

