Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.35 and a 200-day moving average of $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $315.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

