China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of CAAS opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
