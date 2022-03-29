China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 281,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,169% from the average daily volume of 22,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.
About China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Construction Bank (CICHF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.