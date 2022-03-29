China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 281,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,169% from the average daily volume of 22,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

About China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.