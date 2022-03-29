China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

