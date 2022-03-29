China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,600 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 551,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

NYSE COE opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.