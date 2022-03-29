China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 816,218 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $18.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

