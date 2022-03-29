Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 176,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,575.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,488.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,660.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.