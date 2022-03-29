Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.