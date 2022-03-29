Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLVT. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,920,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,693,000 after purchasing an additional 213,319 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,157,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,107,000 after purchasing an additional 572,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

