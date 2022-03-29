Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on April 5th (NASDAQ:CLINU)

Clean Earth Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 5th. Clean Earth Acquisitions had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ CLINU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

