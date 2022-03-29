CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 259.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 279,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 110,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME opened at $244.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

