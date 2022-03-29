CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.02. CNB Financial shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 13,035 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $456.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.